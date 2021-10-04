Third person dies following head-on collision in Crawford County Sunday evening

Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Crawford County Sunday evening.

This happened around 4 p.m. Sunday along Route 408 in Cambridge Springs.

According to the Crawford County Coroner, 55-year-old Kenneth Anderson was the driver of an SUV. He reportedly died at the scene.

In the other vehicle, a pick-up truck, 21-year-old Katrina Miller of Venango was killed.

A man was also taken to a local hospital from that accident and died early Monday morning. Police are not releasing his identity at this time.

State police are investigating this accident.

