Third robbery at Northwest Savings Bank on Liberty Street

Erie County 9-1-1 has confirmed there has been another bank robbery at 3407 Liberty Street at the Northwest Savings Bank. This is the third time that location has been robbed in a little over a month.

The robbery was reported this morning around 10:30. Erie Police are looking at surveillance footage and still investigating. It was reported earlier that the bank was robbed on November 21st and December 13th as well.

