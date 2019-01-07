Third suspect to plead guilty in connection to murder of David Tate, Jr. Video

A suspect involved in a 2017 shooting that left one man dead is expected to enter a plea in court today.

David Dalton is reportedly expected to plead guilty to 3rd Degree Murder in the death of David Tate, Jr.

The shooting occurred in June of 2017.

Two co-defendants, Jalen Reynolds and Taisha Santiago are serving life sentences in connection to the murder.



