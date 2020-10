October usually means it is the season for pumpkin spice everything, as well as Halloween.

This Week in Erie we’re checking out something that has a scary name, but not a scary outcome.

This week we visited LECOM’s Glow Laser and Beauty Center to check out the vampire face lift.

We looked at the procedure that involves using your own blood with some pretty amazing results.

Glow is also celebrating a big grand opening in this new space at LECOM as well and we took a look around.