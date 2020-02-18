This week’s flu numbers: 205 cases reported

The Presidents Day holiday is keeping us from getting an accurate count of reported flu cases this week, but a disturbing trend is emerging.

So far only 205 cases have been reported for the week, but the numbers from the weekend and the holiday have not yet been included. Last week there were 426 cases reported.

What concerns health workers the most is that more Type “A” flu cases are being reported.

Type “A” is stronger than other strains and tends to attack older people more.

We will have a better indication of this week’s final numbers next Tuesday.