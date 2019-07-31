This year’s Roar on the Shore kept police busy

We don’t know the final costs for security for this year’s Roar on the Shore. State Police said they had a sizable force in place, which included helicopter flyovers and mounted officers.

State Police have complied the numbers for calls answered at the festival and in surrounding communities, but warn that not all of those calls are directly related to the festival.

For the four days of the festival, State Police made 423 traffic stops resulting in 265 citations. There were 17 DUI arrests and four drug arrests.

There were also eight crashes which led to five injuries, and no fatalities. Again these are total numbers for the area around the festival.