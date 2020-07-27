Thoroughbred racing returns to Presque Isle Downs

One popular Presque Isle Downs & Casino event is set to get back on track.

As of today, you can expect to see the return of thoroughbred racing.

Back in May, many of the horses, trainers and jockeys were in Florida. Because Florida is considered a COVID-19 hot spot, Erie County Health Department executives did not allow the track to open on time.

People are not allowed in the stands, but you can still place bets while watching the horses in the casino and online.

Members of the casino explained that each of the jockeys have tested negative for COVID-19 and will practice social distancing when entering the track.

“The gate will be disinfected when the horses take off. Upon returning to the winner circle for pictures the jockeys will be putting their masks back on, so we are taking every precaution to convince the regulators that we’re doing things safe and we’d like to welcome spectators back, but we know that’s not our call,” said Matthew Ennis, Director of Finance and Racing.

The first post time is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. this afternoon.