Thousands attend Gannon University Wellness Fair

For the 16th year, Gannon University held its Wellness Fair today.

With thousands of people in attendance, the university was able to deliver education on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

This fair has grown to become one of the largest of its kind in the area.

Dozens of vendors with a wealth of information on how people can live healthier were also present.

These days, the organizers realize that a fully healthy life includes a person’s environment and spirituality as well.

“They all connect together. When you explore something you realize it is all together. It’s one wellness umbrella that goes into the seven different zones.” McKenna Haskins | Gannon Wellness Department.

The theme for this year’s wellness event is “Be Well, Be You.”