Thousands expected to gather for the North East Wine Fest

Thousands of people are raising their glasses for the 38th annual North East Wine Fest this weekend.

People from far and near are gathering throughout North East’s Gravel Pit and Gibson Parks to sip on vino from nearly a dozen different wineries.

Jerry Bruno, Heritage Wine Cellars employee says, “There’s a reason why we’re considered the concord capital of the world, it’s sweet wine country right here. It’s great for the community, it’s great to have Erie people, Millcreek people, Fairview, come to North East and enjoy an event like this.”

The annual event also features dozens of vendors and wine tasting tens while giving visitors the opportunity to experience the rural areas of Erie.

From sipping, to singing, there’s something everyone can look forward to.

Roxanne Toy, attendee from Sherman New York says, “The last time I came I was 18 and I couldn’t participate in the wine tasting and then I came back out this year, I’m freshly 21 and just spending some time with my family.”

Allison Blatt, attendee from Erie says, “First year here, it’s more than what I expected, the live band is great, they’re playing some really good music and like I said, the food and wine are just great.”

More than 20,000 people are expected to take part in this year’s fest.