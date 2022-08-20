One of Erie’s largest downtown festivals continues this weekend.

Saturday was day two of CelebrateErie.

During the second day of CelebrateErie, a celebration of local musical acts, followed by national headlining acts.

Five stages were set up alongside lower State Street.

Thousands of people flocked to Perry Square on Saturday to see what local vendors had to offer.

Numerous vendors said that CelebrateErie is a great way for the community to learn more about local food and beer.

The head brewer at Fat Chads Brewing in Titusville said that in recent years they took over the former Blue Canoe Brewery.

He said that events like this help spread the word.

“A lot of people are familiar with the location and I don’t think that anybody knows that it’s open again. So getting the word out that way helps out a lot,” said Adam Crabtree, Head Brewer at Fat Chad’s Brewing.

“We all get together and represent Erie very well from a liquid standpoint and I think that the customer base really enjoys coming here to celebrate Erie and you can’t have Erie without Erie made products like beer,” said Jeff McCullor, Co-Founder of Erie Ale Works.

Musical artist Ja Rule will be on the main stage Saturday night starting at 8 p.m.