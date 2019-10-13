Thousands gather for the 32nd annual Fall Fest at Peek’n Peak

In the foothills of Western New York, you can find thousands of people gathering for two weekends full of festivities.

Alex Lockwood, Marketing Manager at Peek’n Peak says, “It is something that is really fun for people of all ages to come out and experience. It also showcases what we have to offer here at the resort and also get ready for whatever their fall plans are.”

You can walk through aisles of vendors showcasing jewelry, photography and crafts.

Just down the road, you can see hundreds of classic and exotic cars.

Sam Musica, car owner from McKean says, “The show means a lot to us, because our car club was the Lake Erie Classics up out of Erie and we’ve been doing it now for almost twenty years.”

There’s activities for everyone to take part in including a kids zone, taking a scenic ride on a ski lift, or enjoying an outdoor concert.

For some the scenery brought them to the peek and for others, it was about bringing the family to a great spot.

Tina Downey, Fall Fest participant says, “It’s terrific to actually have a full weekend and a holiday weekend at that to enjoy with kids and to be together.”

Fall Fest will continue on October 19th and 20th.