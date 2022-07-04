The Fourth of July Parade returned to Millcreek Township on Monday, and thousands of spectators lined up along West 12th Street to watch.

Chelsea Swift was live from West 12th Street near the Erie International Airport as the parade was wrapping up.

Thousands of Erie residents celebrated the Fourth of July in Millcreek Township with a parade.

Several fire departments and first responders lined up for the parade as well as high school marching bands from Millcreek and Erie.

Several business owners and elected officials also participated in the parade after a few years off due to the pandemic.

Several spectators say it’s great to see large crowds celebrating the holiday. They say the Fourth of July feels more normal this year, and they plan to spend the rest of the holiday with friends and family.

