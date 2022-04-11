Thousands of dollars have been raised for Alex Karaulchuk, a former Erie Otters hockey player who is from Ukraine.

On April 10, members of the Erie community came out to support the former Otters player by raising money for him and his family who have fled to the Czech Republic to start a new life.

Karaulchuk’s host family from when he was in Erie, has raised more than $11,000 from a GoFundMe. The fundraiser from Sunday allowed them to raise an extra $10,000.

All together the money raised so far for the Karaulchuk’s is more than $22,000.