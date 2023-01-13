Multiple locations with inaccurate data have been submitted to the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) national broadband map.

Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) Executive Director Brandon Carson announced Friday that about 35,000 locations have been submitted to challenge the FCC’s broadband access map, according to a release.

This action will prompt the FCC to work directly with internet service providers to verify the information submitted.

“In addition to the PBDA’s efforts to prepare a bulk challenge, we have also been urging all Pennsylvanians to review their information on the map. Submitting these inaccuracies will help ensure Pennsylvania receives adequate federal funding for high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved areas of the commonwealth,” Carson said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The national broadband map displays locations across the United States where internet service can be installed. Pennsylvania’s funding for broadband access under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, visit the PBDA.