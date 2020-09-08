Thousands of people left without power after an accident occurred on the Bayfront Parkway

Thousands of people had been left without power after an accident occurred on the Bayfront Parkway.

The accident happened around 2:40 p.m. this afternoon near the entrance of the Bayfront Convention Center.

According to Penelec, a dump truck hit multiple power lines and this caused a chain reaction affecting substations in downtown Erie.

This accident also cut electricity from about 7,600 customers.

A Penelec spokesperson said that most of the customers had their power restored in about a half hour.

All power was restored in about an hour as well.

