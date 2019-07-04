Thousands of people spent Fourth of July at Presque Isle

The Fourth of July attracts thousands of people to Presque Isle State Park.

After two months of traveling from Atlanta, the Feit family rolled into Erie and spent the holiday at Presque Isle. “I’ve always been into adventure and family, and so we thought we’d buy an old school bus and convert it over to be an RV and could have some fun together,” said Josh Feit, Atlanta resident.

Josh Feit, his wife and three sons packed into the RV and have been seeing what the country has to offer. The Feit family has been on the road since may and they’ve made their way through Michigan, Illinois and Ohio and they finally ended up right here in Erie just in time for the holiday. “I’m just really grateful to live in this great country, so much amazing things to see and experience and just a great place to live, so yeah, appreciative,” said Feit.

Feit says he was really impressed by the wonders of Presque Isle. The Feit family aren’t the only ones that made their way to Erie from the south. Rachel Alexander is an Erie native who comes to Presque Isle from South Carolina every year for the Fourth of July. “We came here a lot as kids, ride bikes it’s just a beautiful preservation of nature,” said Alexander.

One thing Alexander and Feit can agree on is that no matter where you’re from Presque Isle is a great place that brings everyone together for the holidays.

As for the Feit family, they will be taking off tomorrow and heading to New York. They will be wrapping up their tour in August.