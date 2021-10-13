Thousands of students attend Manufacturing Day at Bayfront Convention Center

The Bayfront Convention Center was filled with thousands of students from area schools to learn about manufacturing Wednesday morning.

The first event for Manufacturing Day brought thousands of students to the Bayfront Convention Center to meet and greet with manufacturers from around the region.

The Manufacturer and Business Association (MBA) is hosting its 8th annual Manufacturing Day at the Bayfront Convention Center starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The event gives students from around the region a first hand look into the industry.

The second event will take place Wednesday night, where over 1,000 business leaders will come together to showcase innovative products and services.

The event will follow all safety guidelines as recommended by local and state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Following Manufacturing Day with the students, the second event taking place will be the 116th annual Cocktail Reception, which brings business leaders together to showcase new ideas.

After the cocktail reception, a retired United States Navy four-star Admiral William McRaven will speak as the keynote speaker.

He is one of the most decorated and inspiring U.S. Commanders who is the former chancellor of the University of Texas system.

McRaven is credited for developing the plan and leading the Osama Bin Laden mission in 2011. McRaven will begin speaking at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The event is sold out.

Joining Fontaine is Steve Jones, chairman of the MBA.

