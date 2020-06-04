Thousands sign local petition calling on Erie Police officers to step down following Saturday’s riot

A petition demanding action from the Erie Police Department is continuing to gain attention.

Police brutality is an issue being discussed among cities all over the country, but in Erie a video that was taken during Saturday night’s riot is adding to the conversation. An online petition that has generated thousands of signatures sheds light on a viral video involving an Erie Police officer.

“We want to see all of the officers involved in the incident with Hannah Silbaugh be removed from their positions, fired, I don’t know how else to say it. Erie County leadership has brushed aside three times since last weekend over this matter. They had their little photo op last night, but it’s not enough.” said Mohammad Sawwan, the organizer of this petition.

One woman explaining that she did sign the petition with hopes of change for future generations.

“I feel with most of our community being minority and the police not looking like us, the only way we are going to feel safe and not like we are hunted down in our community as if we’re representation.” said Jasmine Flores, an Erie resident.

Mayor Joe Schember responded saying that he encourages people to make their voices heard, but in the end, he hopes this could bring the people of Erie together.

“It’s terrible. I wish that hadn’t happened, the whole weekend starting at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday night through early hours of Sunday, I wish it hadn’t happened. But, it might give us the opportunity to leverage and make things better more quickly.” Mayor Schember said.

One resident explaining that in order to see change within the city, action needs to be taken.

“Stop having dinners, stop having discussions. We want you out there when the cameras are not rolling. We want you out there to ask ‘What do you guys need? What do you want to thrive in our community?’ If you give people of color the opportunity, we will take this opportunity.” Flores said.

The officer was put on desk duty and the investigation around the video is ongoing. According to Mayor Joe Schember, District Attorney Jack Daneri will look over the case as well.