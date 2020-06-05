Thousands sign petition for officer involved in viral video to step down

1  of  2
A petition demanding action from the Erie Police Department is continuing to gain attention.

The online petition that has generated thousands of signatures sheds light on a viral video involving an Erie Police Officer.

The video, which appears to show an officer kicking a protester, is now being investigated by internal affairs and District Attorney Jack Daneri.

The city also explained that the officer in that video is on desk duty, but this petition calls for more action to be taken.

“We want to see all of the officers involved in the incident with Hannah Silbaugh be removed from their positions, fired, I don’t know how else to say it. Erie County leadership has brushed us aside three times since last weekend over this matter, they had their little photo op last night, its not enough,” said Mohammad Sawwan, petition organizer.

