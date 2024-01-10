Tuesday, Erie County was hit with a wind storm of epic proportions, and thousands remain without power as a result this evening.

More than 6,000 people in Erie County remain without power Wednesday evening; and as Penelec officials warn some households may not get their power restored for days, residents brace for a cold night ahead.

“It’s getting cold. It wasn’t too cold. We’re putting more clothes on top though,” said Bob Gallivan, Erie resident without power.

Bob Gallivan is among thousands of residents who will be bundling up and using sleeping bags to keep warm as temperatures in their homes plummetted overnight.

60-mile-per-hour winds knocked down trees, taking down power lines, leaving 22,000 without power at the peak of disruptions Tuesday. More than 6,000 remained in the dark at nightfall Wednesday.

You see power lines down behind me due to fallen trees here on West 6th Street in Millcreek. Those have been down since the height of the storm yesterday.

Bill Watson was doing his part to help clean up the tree which fell on his property but remains concerned about his lack of power.

“Penelec was out yesterday at about a quarter to for half an hour and got it all off the street. Millcreek was here blocking traffic. We called Penelec and they said “Whenever we get around to it,” Watson said.

Other households that were still without power Wednesday received a similarly concerning message from Penelec stating power was estimated to resume at 11 pm Saturday.

According to a Penelec spokesperson, that is a global estimate for full restoration of all households. Even so, crews are facing multiple challenges that require a safe, deliberate approach, which takes time.

“When you have severe weather and damage like this, the winds do pose challenges in terms of our bucket trucks and we also have access issues. Some of these outages our access is impeded by fallen trees, fallen branches, downed power lines. We have to address the public hazards first,” said Will Boye, Penelec spokesperson.

Penelec has called in crews from surrounding states and continues to restore more households as we speak. To see the latest, check the outage map which is continually updated here.