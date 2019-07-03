Thousands worth of equipment stolen from local Jamestown 10,000 Maniacs band

Jamestown Police Department is investigating a burglary involving Jamestown based band 10,000 Maniacs.

According to Police, the incident happened sometime between June 29 and July 1, where around $7,000 worth of equipment was allegedly taken from the bands downtown practice space.

Band members are prepared to offer a monetary reward for any recovered property or information leading to the recovery of the property.

Police have made a statement that charges will not be made if the property is returned, noting anyone involved will be kept anonymous.

Items missing include a Mac computer, IPad mini tablets engraved with 10,000 Maniacs and individual band member names, a Fender Stratocaster guitar, two external hard drives, Dan Electro guitar, Kick Peddle storage bag, and a Fender Squire J guitar

Jamestown police encourage anyone who wants to return the items or has information to call them at 483-7537, and anonymous tips can be left at 483-tips or through the Tips 411 app.

Local authorities have located some of the reportedly stolen property including the Mac computer, the two guitars, two Ipads, and the hard drives, however the rest of the property is still missing.