We now have more details on what caused an unexpected system failure at the Erie County 9-1-1 center. The Erie County 911 center was experiencing technical difficulties for about 30 minutes Tuesday evening.

There was a backup battery system failure which resulted in a loss of power to mission-critical systems including: 9-1-1, computer dispatch and the radio dispatch console system. "At that point and time, our telecommunications staff made an announcement to all first responders to man your stations," said John Grappy, Director of Department of Public safety.