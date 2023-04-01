Despite some morning sun, a strong cold front will pass through this afternoon, setting off some strong and potentially severe thunderstorms early to mid afternoon. Best chances for Erie to Meadville is from 1-2pm, and near 3pm Warren area. Main threat is damaging wind gusts, though large hail and a funnel clouds are possible with some of these storms. Threat diminishes after 3pm as the front moves into central Pennsylvania. Get complete weather updates at www.yourerie.com/weather or the YE2go app.
