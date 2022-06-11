One local store on State Street held their grand opening on Saturday.

Three 22 Fragrances began three years ago by Co-Owners Mike Day and Anthony Medina.

The two owners started the candle making business from home and little by little they built themselves up.

The business was doing very well, until COVID hit.

“Then like everything else, supply chains started slowing down and people did not have expendable cash, but surely we are working our way back up, and we are holding this event through the summer. We are hoping for a good turnout,” said Mike Day, Three 22 Fragrances Co-Owner.

The co-owners said that this is a passion of theirs to have their homes smelling nice.