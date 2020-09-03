Three Allegheny Health Network doctors named in Pennsylvania’s Top Physicians under 40

The Pennsylvania Medical Society has released its list of the best young doctors in the state, and three of them work in our region for Allegheny Health Network.

The society has singled out 47 doctors who practice in Pennsylvania and are under the age 40 as of the end of the year. They represent a wide range of disciplines and tell us that they work to earn a patient’s trust despite often being younger than the patient they are treating.

“I think for the most part, it doesn’t take a lot of extra effort. For a few it does, but I think you earn their trust. I think with every patient you earn their trust with your effort, compassion, your service and your willingness to listen.” said Joshua Czerwinski, DO.

Besides Dr Czerwinski, the other two named are Dr. Stephanie Larson who works in emergency medicine, and Dr. Amrita Chakraborty, who is in end of life care.