Three car accident on Route 11 in Ashtabula County leaves one dead, one injured

A key connection between Ashtabula, Ohio and Interstate 90 was shut down for much of the morning after a fatal accident closed the Northbound lanes of Route 11.

The accident happened just North of Interstate 90 on busy Route 11, which is one of the main North-South routes into the City of Ashtabula.

Police tell us that 74-year-old Marlene McClellan was a passenger in one of three vehicles involved in the crash. She was taken to the Ashtabula County Medical Center, but did not survive her injuries.

One of the other drivers, Jody Pezzano of Andover, was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Police say both women were wearing seat belts and it does not appear alcohol was a factor for any of the three drivers.

The roadway reopened shortly after noon.