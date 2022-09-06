A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

A woman has been taken into custody following a three car accident that took place in the City of Erie.

Calls for the crash went out before 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of West 26th and Myrtle Streets.

According to reports on the scene, three cars were involved in the crash.

The driver who allegedly caused the accident ended up hitting a nearby building.

The driver was also taken into custody by police.

At this time no word has been released on any injuries or the cause of the crash.