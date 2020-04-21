1  of  2
Three car pileup on West 38th and Liberty sends people to the hospital

A three car pileup sends victims to the hospital this evening.

The car crash happened over on West 38th and Liberty St. around 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Two cars and a van were involved in this accident which left several people injured.

One person had to be removed from a vehicle after being trapped in the wreckage.

Several individuals were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Other individuals were in a condition to be able to drive themselves to the hospital.

As of now there is no word on the cause of the accident or on the condition of those injured.

