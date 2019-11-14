Three charged after Erie drug bust takes one pound of meth and weapons off the streets









Anthony Newberry

Jacob Latshaw-Austin

Nathaniel Butler

Three people are charged after drugs and guns are taken off the streets of Erie. This comes after numerous complaints came in about a West Side residence.

After hearing the concerns, the Erie Police Vice Unit conducted an investigation and served a search warrant at 58 Kellogg Street.

According to Erie Police, once inside, officers found a number of items including approximately one pound of methamphetamine, several firearms, and $1,200 in cash.

Erie Police say 29-year-old Nathaniel Butler and 25-year-old Anthony Newberry face charges of conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver, and other related charges.

28-year-old Jacob Latshaw-Austin is being charged with tampering with evidence.

Butler and Newberry face a $100,000 cash bond. Latshaw-Austin faces a $5,000 bond.