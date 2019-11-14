Three charged in Erie drug bust that seized one pound of meth, two stolen guns, and a large amount of cash

Anthony Newberry

Jacob Latshaw-Austin

Nathaniel Butler

Three people are charged after Erie Police say they’ve taken drugs and guns out of a home and off the streets.

Chelsey Withers reports from Kellogg Street with a look at what led to the arrests.

According to Erie Police, after receiving numerous calls from neighbors about suspicious activity happening in the house, they were able to get results in their investigation.

Residents in one of Erie’s West Side neighborhoods claim the area is taking a turn for the worst.

“Somehow or another the deterioration started. We have a lot of houses up here now that are vacant and it’s inviting criminal behavior,” said Thomas Bowden, Kellogg Street resident.

Crime has stuck the area once again after police conducted a search warrant on 58 Kellogg Street.

“As you can see on the table here, there was a large amount of crystal meth seized, officers estimate it to be approximately one pound of crystal meth. Also the three firearms you see, two are handguns, 9mm’s. Both were stolen from the City of Erie,” said Deputy Chief Mike Nolan.

Following the search, Erie Police say both 29-year-old Nathaniel Butler and 25-year-old Anthony Newberry were charged with conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver and other related charges.

28-year-old Jacob Latshaw-Austin is being charged with tampering with evidence.

“The Erie County Drug Task force is made up individuals of agencies throughout the county,” said Jack Daneri, Erie County District Attorney.

Now that the neighbors are out of the house and in custody, Erie Police want citizens to know how crucial it is for neighbors to call in with their concerns.

“Anytime citizens see activity like this and let us know, it’s something we follow up on,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

Erie Police are hoping that this case sends a message.

“It’s an important seizure, but it’s more important for the public to know that this is the next scourge that we are hopeful that we can keep under control,” said Deputy Chief Nolan.

Neighbors on Kellogg Street agree.

Butler and Newberry both face a $100,000 cash bond. Latshaw-Austin faces a $5,000 bond.