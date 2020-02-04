Three city traffic signals under study for removal; signals to temporarily flash during study

The City of Erie has announced that three traffic signals in the city are under study for possible removal.

The traffic signals located on East 8th Street/East Ave, East 10th Street/German Street, and West 16th Street/Liberty Street are now being considered for removal.

On or around February 11th, weather permitting, the signals will flash red and yellow.

The signal on East 10th Street/German Street will flash yellow for East 10th Street and red for German Street. A stop sign will be installed for the approach on German Street.

The East 8th Street/East Ave signal will flash red for East 8th Street and yellow on East Ave with a stop sign at the East 8th Street approach.

As for the West 16th St/Liberty Street, the signal will flash red for West 16th Street and yellow for Liberty Street with a stop sign being installed at the West 16th Street approach.

These new stop conditions will be studied for a period of 90 days before the signals are removed.

The purpose of the study is to attempt to reduce fuel consumption, as well as, emissions and driver frustration from delays.

Motorists are asked to drive with extra caution throughout these areas while adjusting to the new traffic patterns.