Three Erie men in federal court for sexual exploitation of children

United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced in a news release three separate Erie men are being tried in federal court for violating laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

Eric Andrzejewski, 33, of Erie has been sentenced in federal court 70 months in jail, 5 years supervised release, and a $5,100 special assessment on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

Kevin Christopher Oldland, 38, of Erie, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge David S. Cercone. In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Oldland traveled to Erie, Pennsylvania for the purpose of engaging in illegal sexual activity with a minor and used a means or facility of interstate commerce to persuade, induce and entice the minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 9, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. The law provides for a total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant. Pending sentencing, the court continued Oldland on bond.

Terry Chase White of Erie has been sentenced in federal court to 80 months in jail, 5 years supervised release and ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children. According to information presented to the court, White received computer images and movies depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

These cases were brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.