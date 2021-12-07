Three Erie redevelopment projects receive $11 million in state grants

Three projects in Erie are receiving a total of $11 million for necessary upgrades from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

The program is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

This funding includes the following:

$3,000,000 for the Erie County Convention Center Authority – for the Bayfront Place Market House Expansion project to construct an approximately 22,000 SF Market House, including two tenants and grocery store and meat market.

$5,000,000 to expERIEnce Children’s Museum Facility – for expanding the current building and adding a new exterior space for outdoor programming.

$3,000,000 for the Erie County Convention Center Authority – for UPMC Park Upgrades to the Ballpark and Arena.

The renderings for the Bayfront Place Market House Expansion Project are available in the document below.

“This is a highly competitive process because there are so many project applications and only so much money allocated to the program,” said Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie. “I have spent a lot of time bringing key leaders from all over the commonwealth to Erie County to show them first-hand how these projects will impact our region and why funding them is vital to our future.”

The Bayfront Place Market House Expansion is intended to attract residents and tourists to enjoy artisan, ethnic and freshly prepared foods, arts, gifts and other retail items.

The expERIEnce Children’s Museum been a resource for local children for over 25 years. The renovations and updates will help them continue their work in the future.

The RACP funding for UPMC Park was already used to upgrade the ballpark.

“UPMC Park has been the crown jewel of the Erie sports scene since the SeaWolves franchise was created in 1995, and neighboring Erie Insurance Arena is the centerpiece of the Erie Civic Center Complex,” said Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-49. “Millions of dollars the past few years have been allocated for updates to the state-owned ballpark, making it one of the top minor league ballparks in the country, and this new grant will enhance the entire complex’s position as an Erie destination spot.”

