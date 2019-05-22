Three experienced attorneys win nominations in Erie County judge’s race

Three experienced attorneys will have their names on the ballot in the Erie County judge’s race for the November general election.

Erie lawyer Dave Ridge took the lead on both parties’ tickets. Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Erin Connelly won the second Democratic nomination with more than 11,000 votes on Tuesday. “I have 16 years in the courtroom prosecuting cases. Done well over 150 jury trials. I’ve prosecuted 26 homicide cases to date and just spend every day in the courtroom in one capacity or another,” said ADA Connelly.

Running for judge is not new to ADA Connelly, she ran back in 2015 but did not get elected. She says she hopes this time is different.”I find myself in the same spot I was back then. But I’m just really excited to have the opportunity to be here again and to go into November.” said ADA Connelly.

Ed Smith, an Erie lawyer won the second Republican nomination with more than 8,000 otes and he came in third on the Democratic ballot. “I bring the whole package basically, I’m 60 years old which is kind of hard to believe, but been practicing law for 34 years. I think you want someone on the bench that has the right temperament. I think that’s the most important quality of all,” said Smith.

Smith says although he hoped he was number one in the primaries, he’s excited to continue this journey. “I’m very blessed to have these perfect people with me. I’m very blessed and very honored they’ve supported me throughout the campaign,” Smith added.

All three candidates are still practicing law in Erie County and are now focusing on their campaigns for the general election.