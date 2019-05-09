Three FLB seniors sign commitments to National Guard following high school

It’s one of the most important signatures of their lifetimes; six students at Fort LeBoeuf High School know where they will be heading after graduation.

The students, along with their families and recruiters, signed on the bottom line committing them to military service after graduation.

The reasons for enlisting differ, but for the most part, this is a career move that could change their lies.

Jonathan Ploss, who is joining the National Guard, tells us, “I’m looking forward to the adventure and the opportunity to wrestle in college.”

Luke Davis, who is also joining the National Guard, says, “I just want to serve my country and it’s a great opportunity, especially going to college; they help out a lot with college.”

Dallas Bogert says, “I want to serve my country and it will help me a lot with college.”

Congratulations to those who enlisted.