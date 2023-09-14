As the United States of America prepares to turn 250 years old, leaders throughout the state are meeting to discuss how Pennsylvania fits into that celebration.

Three former Pennsylvania governors and one from Ohio joined local and state leaders to talk about how import the Commonwealth is to our nation’s history.

Those leaders gathered at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center Thursday night said you can’t talk about the history of the United States without highlighting the importance of Pennsylvania.

The birthday of the United States is always a time filled with national pride, cookouts, and fireworks all through the night.

But leading up to our 250th recognition of independence, state officials are advocating for programming that educates and excites Pennsylvanian’s about the Commonwealth’s role in the country’s journey.

“Pennsylvania is the birthplace of democracy. There is no other state in this country that should be leading the efforts nationally and we are excited to say we are,” said Cassandra Coleman, executive director of America 250 PA. “We look at this as an opportunity to truly learn from our history, really embrace our present, and re-imagine our future.”

America 250 PA was established in 2018 to begin organizing impactful programming and projects across all 67 counties in the Commonwealth. Over 200 people filled the Tom Ridge Environmental Center Thursday night including four former governors, three of the from Pennsylvania.

All of them advocating for future generations to remember what makes Pennsylvania great.

“From independence hall to the battlefields of gettysburg, to the point in pittsburgh, to the coal mines in Scranton, and to here where we have the Great Lakes,” said Tom Corbett, former Pennsylvania governor.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge posed a call to action for all Pennsylvania residents to remember the history of the Commonwealth.

“Let’s elevate our commitment to the principals that were given to us by those who wrote the Constitution and who brought us the Declaration of Independence as we celebrate America’s birthday,” said Former Governor Ridge. “There’s no better group of people to promote Pennsylvania’s integral part in American history than Pennsylvanians.”

To learn more about programming for america 250 pa check out their website here.