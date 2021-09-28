Three garbage truck fire results in city losing half a million dollars worth of equipment

The City of Erie has more things on its list to tackle after losing three garbage trucks over the weekend.

We went to the Municipal Garage for more on what this incident could means for your garbage night.

These garbage trucks are in bad condition currently.

We have been told that the city has lost half a million dollars worth of equipment because of this fire and this may or may not impact the services.

It was a smoky situation for the City of Erie after a total of three garbage trucks were caught on fire in the evening hours of Saturday. The two other trucks received minor damages.

Erie Police are saying that in those evening hours someone was passing by and saw smoke billowing in the air. This person then called 911.

We have been told that four investigators are looking into the incident. Investigators are saying that it’s going to take a while to determine the cause of the fire.

“It’s an early part of the investigation and we have no reason to believe that there wasn’t an arson, but we also don’t have a reason to believe there wasn’t either so that’s what these investigators are going to do. They’re going to look at it and they’re going to work as it was intentional until we’re able to prove otherwise,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief Criminal Investigation, Erie Police Department.

Lorah and others are saying that the city has not experienced a situation like this, yet this incident may not impact so much on the sanitation services.

“We are actively searching for replacement trucks as we speak and we’re hoping to find something that will help replace three trucks that were damaged in the story,” said A.J. Antolik, Assistant Director of Public Works.

“I think it puts the city in a pretty tight position right now. They have some fantastic mechanics here at the city garage that are able to keep the fleet running, but it does put a little pressure on them now that they’re down three trucks,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector of Erie Fire Department.

No one was injured during this incident. We’re told that the garage has about 20 surveillance cameras so it is going to take a while for investigators to determine the cause or see if it was intentional.

