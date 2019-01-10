Three houses on fire on Reed Street Video

Calls coming across around 5:30pm of a house fire on the 700 block of Reed Street. Erie County 9-1-1 confirms a house fire quickly turns into a massive blaze, consuming three houses. Two of the homes are knocked down already. A live wire went down on a fire truck.

So far, there are no injuries reported. We have a crew headed to the scene now.

