Three houses on fire on Reed Street

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 05:53 PM EST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 06:28 PM EST

Calls coming across around 5:30pm of a house fire on the 700 block of Reed Street.  Erie County 9-1-1 confirms a house fire quickly turns into a massive blaze, consuming three houses.  Two of the homes are knocked down already.  A live wire went down on a fire truck.

So far, there are no injuries reported. We have a crew headed to the scene now.

