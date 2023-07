A falling tree at Presque Isle injured three people, one of them a child who was badly hurt.

That’s according to Erie County 911, Millcreek Police and Presque Isle’s Ranger Station.

Millcreek Police also said the child who was taken to the hospital suffered serious injuries including a compound fracture and head injury.

According to the State Park Ranger Station, Presque Isle has been closed for the rest of the evening due to safety concerns.