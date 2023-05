Three people are injured following a four-car accident Sunday afternoon.

That accident happened at the intersection of Avonia Road and Sterrettania Road just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

According to reports from the scene, four cars were involved; two of which sustained heavy damage.

Three people were reportedly transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Both Fairview and Lake Shore fire departments responded to that call. There is no word on what led to the crash at this time.