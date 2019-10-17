Three international artists to hold meet and greet at Ember + Forge tomorrow to discuss upcoming Gateway Art Project

Three international artists have made their way to Erie, all to get insight as they look to bring a new piece of art downtown.

The artists have traveled from Australia, Utah, and California as finalists for a Gateway Art Project that will be located on 3rd and State Streets.

During their three day visit, the artists will meet with businesses and tour the area so they can get a better idea as to what they would create. Residents will also be given the opportunity to voice what they’d like to see.

There will be a meet and greet tomorrow, Friday, October 18th at Ember + Forge from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the morning.

If you can’t make that time, there will be a second meeting time from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is hoping to have a decision on the project by December.