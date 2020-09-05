Three Kayakers rescued in Harborcreek on Friday evening

Three individuals who were kayaking on Friday evening had to be rescued near Walten Woods in Harborcreek.

Several emergency crews were dispatched to the 4600 block of Walten Woods Drive just before 7:30 p.m.

According to the fire chief of the Fairfield Hose Company, one of the individuals who was kayaking was able to swim to shore.

Another person kayaking was rescued near Oak Tree Court after a rope rescue over a cliff.

The third person who was kayaking was found near the Lawrence Park boat launch.

During this rescue, one fireman suffered a knee injury and was taken to the hospital.

The fire chief is now urging people to wear a life jacket whenever out in the water.