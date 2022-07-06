Three local municipalities are taking steps to ease the burden from volunteer emergency services by forming the East County EMS.

On Wednesday, Harborcreek Supervisors approved to amend the resolution that East County EMS will serve as a backup service to the volunteer fire and EMS departments.

Harborcreek Township, Lawrence Park Township, and the Wesleyville Borough have worked with Erie County and the volunteer fire departments to develop this service over the past year.

It is being funded through the three municipalities.

“The three municipalities of Harborcreek, Lawrence Park and Wesleyville got together. We help fund volunteers in many ways, we’re helping to fund and prop up the emergency, backup service, the paid service. So we’re all working together to ensure when you call 911 the closest ambulance is coming,” said Dean Pepicello, president, East County EMS Board of Directors.

The fleet includes one fully equipped ambulance, and two SUVs.