Three men arrested after robbing 26-year-old at gunpoint

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday January 22nd, Erie Police responded to a robbery that took place on the 600 block of West 29th Street.

During this robbery, a 26-year-old male victim was held at gunpoint and had his phone and bank cards stolen from him.

This led police to a foot pursuit where they were able to apprehend three male suspects.

Two of the three suspects were reportedly 19-years-old and one suspect was reportedly 18-years-old.

The men were arrested and charged with robbery. They are currently awaiting arraignment in the city jail.

No injuries were reported from this robbery.

