Three men arrested on drug charges in New York and attempted homicide charges in Pennsylvania

Three men that were arrested on drug charges in New York have also been charged in an attempted homicide case here in Pennsylvania.

According to Jamestown Police, on Tuesday a search warrant was executed at a hotel in the town of Ellicott.

Prior to the search warrant being executed, the U.S. Marshal’s had information that three people were at the Clarion Pointe Hotel.

There were arrest warrants for these individuals for attempted criminal homicide out of North East.

Sammy Carrasquillo Jr., Mark Smith, and James Terrell were all charged as being fugitives from justice for the attempted criminal homicide warrants from North East.

A fourth suspect, Dreshaun Jordan, was arrested earlier this month.