Three more years of service for Chautauqua Institution President

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It looks like three more years for the head of the Chautauqua Institution.

According to a press release today, the Board of Trustees extended President Michael Hill's appointment through the end of 2021. This after Hill's annual review last month. Hill has now been at the helm of the intitution since January of 2017 and is the 18th President of the institution as it closes in on 150 years in operation.



