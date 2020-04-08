Three new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County

1  of  4
At her daily news conference Wednesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper today announced there are three new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County. The total number of cases now sits at 32.

Two individuals are in their 70s and one is in their 80s.

There have been a total of 755 negative cases reported in Erie County.

Dahlkemper also reminding fisherman to keep physically distant when out fishing, saying the Fish and Boat Commission could revoke fishing privileges.

