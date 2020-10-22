Three new leases signed for new businesses in Liberty Center

Three new businesses are opening in the Liberty Center in Erie and the owners say customers will find a one-of-a-kind experience in each one.

The new stores are two clothing businesses, Materialistic Women’s Boutique and Truth Clothing.

The third business is Triple D’s Tastey Grill, which is the first brick and mortar dining operation for a business that started as a food truck operation.

The total square footage of the new ventures will exceed 9,000 square feet.

Earlier this year, the center added Stumpy’s Hatchet House and Northern Lights Hydroponics to its offerings.