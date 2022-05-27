Three new priests were ordained at St. Patrick’s Church on May 27.

The Most Reverend Lawrence Persico ordained three Deacons to the priesthood.

One pastor was a mentor to the young men and was thrilled to be invited to the event.

“When they wrote me the letters, I started to cry because they both said ‘You were a significant part of choosing the priesthood by your example and what you did on the bus and how you prayed and we saw you pray.’ I cried. Great kids,” said Father Eric Vogt, O.S.B. Pastor.

Priests are usually ordained at St. Peter’s Cathedral, but renovations forced them to move it to St. Patrick’s.