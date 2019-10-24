Three nonprofits awarded $250,000 each for revitalization efforts in Erie

A total of $750,000 was awarded to projects looking to revitalize the City of Erie.

Chelsey Withers reports with a look at the different projects.

Each of the nonprofits receiving the grants are looking to help enhance different aspects of the downtown corridor.

Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority awarded three nonprofits $250,000 each through their 2019 Mission Main Street Grant program.

Starting on Erie’s West Side, the group Our West Bayfront is looking to enhance West 8th Street’s commercial corridor by installing security cameras and working with the city to improve things like sidewalks, lighting, and crosswalks. Some property owners from Walnut to Myrtle will also benefit.

“A large portion of the grant that we received, we’re gonna be making matching grants to property owners to make repairs and enhancements to their properties,” said Anna Frantz, Executive Director, Our West Bayfront.

Sisters of Saint Joseph will use this grant to focus on the area near East 26th Street and Parade, along with Federal Hill.

“Some facade lighting, some signage, some beautification, and things. Also, some anchor building work just to prepare them for some big murals and some neat things coming down the road,” said Heather Caspar, Executive Director, Sisters of Saint Joseph.

The Erie Downtown Partnership plans to help service businesses in the over 70- block improvement district.

“Before, they used to be only able to get $5,000 in matching grant funds through our ECGRA grants, but we’ve now changed it so it’s up to $10,000. So, it’s a big incentive for any business who is downtown or any business looking to come downtown,” said Emily Fetcko, Assistant Director, Erie Downtown Partnership.

ECGRA Executive Director explained these projects fit the programs mission.

ECGRA has set aside $2.5 million dollars in grants over the next three years for these kinds of Main Street revitalization efforts.